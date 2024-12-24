Syria: “Israel” Terror Attack in Lebanon Shows Its ‘Desire to Expand War’

By Staff, Agencies

Syria has strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s recent attack on Lebanon, which led to the death and injury of thousands, saying the atrocity reflected the entity’s warlike and bloodthirsty nature.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Syrian foreign ministry denounced the “terrorist aggression and the new bloody crime committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against civilians in Lebanon.”

The attack “reflects ‘Israel’s’ desire to expand the scope of the war and its thirst to shed more blood,” it added.

The Tuesday attack saw explosives planted in wireless communication devices, known as pagers, being detonated in different locations across Lebanon, causing the martyrdom of at least nine people and wounding some 2,800 others.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said in a statement afterwards that after examining all facts and available information about the attack, it held the “Israeli” entity "fully responsible for this criminal aggression.”

The Syrian ministry said by committing the deadly aggression, the “racist Zionist entity” scrambled "to spread killing and bloodshed in an unprecedented attack.”

It expressed Damascus’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and said the Arab country stood with them in their right to defend themselves, expressing confidence that the Lebanese nation would be able to confront the “treacherous Zionist aggression.”

The statement finally called on all countries and peoples around the world to condemn the atrocity.