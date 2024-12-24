No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Syria: “Israel” Terror Attack in Lebanon Shows Its ‘Desire to Expand War’

Syria: “Israel” Terror Attack in Lebanon Shows Its ‘Desire to Expand War’
folder_openSyria access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Syria has strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s recent attack on Lebanon, which led to the death and injury of thousands, saying the atrocity reflected the entity’s warlike and bloodthirsty nature.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Syrian foreign ministry denounced the “terrorist aggression and the new bloody crime committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against civilians in Lebanon.”

The attack “reflects ‘Israel’s’ desire to expand the scope of the war and its thirst to shed more blood,” it added.

The Tuesday attack saw explosives planted in wireless communication devices, known as pagers, being detonated in different locations across Lebanon, causing the martyrdom of at least nine people and wounding some 2,800 others.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said in a statement afterwards that after examining all facts and available information about the attack, it held the “Israeli” entity "fully responsible for this criminal aggression.”

The Syrian ministry said by committing the deadly aggression, the “racist Zionist entity” scrambled "to spread killing and bloodshed in an unprecedented attack.”

It expressed Damascus’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and said the Arab country stood with them in their right to defend themselves, expressing confidence that the Lebanese nation would be able to confront the “treacherous Zionist aggression.”

The statement finally called on all countries and peoples around the world to condemn the atrocity.

Israel Syria Lebanon Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
UK Diplomats Meet with HTS Leader amid Ongoing Conflict in Syria

UK Diplomats Meet with HTS Leader amid Ongoing Conflict in Syria

7 days ago
“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

7 days ago
Assad Denies Pre-Planned Departure from Damascus, Clarifies Evacuation amid Crisis

Assad Denies Pre-Planned Departure from Damascus, Clarifies Evacuation amid Crisis

7 days ago
Syrian Fact-Checking Group Exposes CNN’s “Prisoner” as Known Extortionist

Syrian Fact-Checking Group Exposes CNN’s “Prisoner” as Known Extortionist

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 24-12-2024 Hour: 07:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot