Yemeni Supersonic Missiles Reach Deep into Occupied Territories – More Surprises Await

By Iman Mustafa

Lebanon – Yemen has stood resolutely against the American, ‘Israeli’ and British evil alliance, demonstrating courage and steadfastness rooted in faith and Quranic values in support of Gaza. Despite geographical obstacles and advanced monitoring, espionage and interception systems, Yemen has fulfilled its religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support the Palestinian people.

In response to the Zionist aggression on Gaza and Yemen, the Yemeni missile force executed a significant military operation targeting a military site in "Jaffa" [Yafa] in occupied Palestine. Utilizing a new supersonic ballistic missile, Yemen achieved its aim despite the enemy's defense systems failing to intercept it.

Yemeni military researcher Rashad Al-Watiri has lauded a recent operation as highly significant, confirming to Al-Ahed news website that the missile used is a sophisticated Yemeni-made supersonic projectile with numerous advanced features. The missile successfully reached its target in just minutes, covering a distance of approximately 2040 km in 11 and a half minutes, bypassing all defense systems in neighboring countries that support the enemy.

The expert highlighted that the Iron Dome and other “Israeli” missile defense systems, renowned for their sophistication, failed to intercept the Yemeni missile, which achieved its objective despite claims from the “Israeli” Air Force and leaders. Al-Watiri praised the missile’s technological, military, and technical precision, emphasizing its speed, maneuverability, and ability to outmaneuver and surpass “Israeli” defense and intelligence systems.

Al-Watiri stressed that the Yemeni armed forces had surpassed “Israeli” capabilities and intelligence. The Iron Dome, the Arrow 3 or “Hetz” 3 and all of the enemy’s advanced weapons failed to intercept the missile, causing unprecedented fear and panic among the Zionists, with over two million people seeking shelter – a historic first.

According to Al-Watiri, this operation coincided with the birth of the Greatest Messenger [PBUH], marking only the beginning of Yemen’s advanced military capabilities. Yemen is in the process of further developing its armed forces and possesses even more precise and advanced weaponry, which the “Israeli” interior will witness soon.

The military expert warned that "Eilat" is no longer a secure area, and predicted severe consequences for the enemy from the Yemeni armed forces. He emphasized that this action is a legitimate response to the aggression on Gaza and the Yemeni port of Hodeida. Al-Watiri noted that the Yemeni forces have demonstrated that Americans have failed to protect their allies and that the "Israelis" understand that resuming aggression would lead to their defeat. “We are monitoring the exodus of hundreds of ‘Israeli’ families from the occupied territories, as the enemy is on the brink of defeat and is more concerned than ever with halting the aggression against Gaza,” he added.

Al-Watiri asserted that Yemeni will and intelligence have outmatched the capabilities of the Zionist enemy. If the demand of the Yemeni people and the Resistance Axis is to end the aggression today, then tomorrow's demand will be for American forces and colonial imperialism to leave the region. The immediate goal is to strike deep into occupied territories, including “Tel Aviv”, with potential future targets including American military bases in the region.

Resistance Axis

Al-Watiri believes this operation reflects the coherence of the Resistance Axis, which has become dominant in shaping the narrative. The Yemeni front has disrupted maritime activities, suspended American support, and withdrawn military assets and battleships from the region. He stated, “The Red Sea has become predominantly Yemeni. Iran, with its military, political, and strategic capabilities, serves as a key supporter, while Hezbollah in Lebanon effectively challenges the enemy. The heroes of the Islamic Resistance have delivered a significant blow to the adversary in the occupied north.”

Al-Watiri added that “the enemy has admitted its failure in the face of Iranian and Yemeni missiles, as well as the strikes from the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.” He stressed that “the Resistance Axis possesses advanced weaponry, especially aircraft, which have surprised the enemy, who had boasted about its superior weapons in the region for years.” He continued, “Today, the Resistance Axis has shattered American-Zionist arrogance and restored respect for the wasted Arab dignity and bloodshed in Palestine, with dozens of missiles and drones now targeting ‘Israeli’ sites and the occupied interior while the enemy is unable to protect its settlers.”

Al-Watiri confirmed that the Yemeni armed forces have initiated qualitative strikes deep into occupied territories with advanced weapons that will surprise the enemy. Sensitive areas within the enemy's territory, from factories to weapon storage sites, are now within the range of Yemeni fire. He warned that the next phase will witness significant escalation, addressing enemy leaders with a clear message: “You should expect surprises, as all targets inside the occupied territories are now within the reach of the Yemeni armed forces.”

He concluded, “We will thwart the enemy's attempts to undermine Yemeni military capabilities and will continue to advance missile technology to meet the demands of the battle and overcome all obstacles and interception systems on land and at sea.”