“Israel”: Hezbollah is Preparing for A Military Op against Us

By Staff

“Israeli” security services believe that Hezbollah is preparing to launch a military operation following the explosions of pagers belonging to its members throughout Lebanon.

“In the hours following the pager explosions, the heads of the security services and senior officers in the ‘Israeli’ army were summoned to operational talks at the command headquarters in the 'Kiry' in 'Tel Aviv', with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ‘Defense’ Minister Yoav Gallant. Among other things, the attendees discussed the new war goal approved by the cabinet the day before yesterday – the return of the northern settlers to their 'homes',” “Israel’s” Channel 11 reported.

The channel added: “After Hezbollah accused, in an official statement, ‘Israel’ of being responsible for the wireless device explosions in Lebanon, the state of alert in ‘Israel’ was raised to its highest level since the beginning of the war and also after the assassination of the party's Chief of Staff, Fouad Shokor, about two months ago.”

In parallel, yesterday evening, “Israeli” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, along with the General Staff, conducted a situational assessment with a focus on offensive and defensive readiness in all arenas. The army spokesman explained that at this stage there is no change in the directives of the "Home" Front Command, vigilance must continue, and the army will report any change in these operations immediately.

The so-called “Magen David Adom” blood services also called on the “Israelis” to donate blood in a campaign organized yesterday evening in the "Romema" Sports Hall in Haifa.

In addition, the “Israeli” “Home Front Command” is intensifying the deployment of its personnel in Haifa. Local authorities in the area have been instructed to update procedures and ensure readiness for possible escalation.

At the same time, it has been confirmed that at the present time there is no change in the “Home Front Command's” directives.