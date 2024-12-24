“Israeli” Occupation Confirms 4 Troopers Killed in Rafah

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation admitted that four of its occupation forces and the injury of several others in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, amid the nearly year-long genocidal war on the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The “Israeli” occupation army spokesman said on Wednesday that four troopers were killed and seven others wounded, three of them seriously, in reprisal attacks by resistance fighters in Rafah.

Media reports related to the resistance front said the casualties took place as a result of an improvised explosive device [IED] in the southern Gaza Strip city.

The latest deaths bring “Israel’s” toll in Gaza to 348 since October last year, when the occupation launched a deadly onslaught on the besieged coastal enclave.

Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups strongly condemned the mass killing, saying the massacre comes amidst "a reprehensible international silence and a state of complete paralysis of the international system from playing its role in activating the laws of protecting civilians in wars.”