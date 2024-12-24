Iranian Parliament Speaker: Terrorism Inseparable Part of “Israel’s” Malicious Nature

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has strongly condemned the pager detonations in Lebanon, which have resulted in the deaths of at least nine people and injuries to thousands more.

He stated that terrorism is an ‘inseparable part’ of the inherently malicious nature of the “Israeli” entity.

"Terrorism and the murder of innocent people are fundamental characteristics of the Zionist entity's evil nature. As long as this entity exists, it will continue its campaign of killing and genocide," Qalibaf wrote in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally denounces Tuesday's “Israeli” terrorist attack in Lebanon and expresses solidarity with the victims of this recent tragedy in the Arab nation.

Qalibaf emphasized that Iran stands with the Lebanese people, as it has always done.

Lebanon’s caretaker health minister has said at least nine people, including an eight-year-old girl, were martyred and 2,750 others wounded by exploding handheld pagers across Lebanon.

Firass Abiad said more than 200 people are in critical condition after the communication devices exploded, with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, is also among those injured by the pager explosions.

The attack came a day after “Israeli” leaders had warned that they were considering stepping up their military campaign against Hezbollah. The resistance movement has been firing on northern “Israeli” occupied territories since October last year in solidarity with Palestinians, who are subject to the “Israeli” entity’s war in Gaza.

The “Israeli” military is yet to comment, but Hezbollah has accused the entity of orchestrating the attack and vowed to retaliate for the “blatant aggression”.