“Maariv”: Hezbollah Won the Battle, Forcing “Israel” to Retreat

By Al-Ahed News

Avi Ashkenazi, a military correspondent for the “Israeli” newspaper Maariv, stated that "Major General Uri Gordin is one of the most impressive brigade commanders in the General Staff of ‘Israel’."

In an article in the journal, Ashkenazi noted that “the ‘Iron Swords War’ began with a mistake, and there is doubt whether it was caused by it or by the higher levels.”

He suggested that the decision to evacuate northern residents from their residences should be carefully examined, stating: “For the first time since the establishment of the entity, under Gordin’s command, ‘Israel’ abandoned an area in the ‘country’, retreated and created a security belt in the occupied territories.”

Strategically, Ashkenazi asserted that Hezbollah won the battle, leading to “Israel's” retreat. He added, “Since then, Major General Gordin has been trying with all his might to change the form of the battle.”

On a tactical level, Ashkenazi claimed that "Israel" inflicted damage on Hezbollah, resulting in significant losses among its members, targeting its leadership, and striking its firepower and ammunition stores. However, he acknowledged that "Israel" did not succeed in altering the equation and ultimately lost the war strategically in the north.

Ashkenazi went on to say: "Major General Gordin apparently overlooked historical lessons." He explained that "Israel" had been present in Lebanon for 18 years until it withdrew in 2000 and had established a security belt even before Hezbollah was founded.

"Every army that entered Lebanon did not stand – neither ‘Israel’, nor the Americans, nor the French," he added.

Ashkenazi remarked: "Gordin should know that when the ‘Israeli’ forces were focused within the security belt in Lebanon, they did not protect the Galilee. They did not prevent the launching of curved trajectory missiles at ‘Kiryat Shmona’, ‘Nahariya’, ‘Shtula’ or ‘Safed’ [occupied Safad], but they generally defended themselves from exposure."

He further stated: “By the end of each month, the 91st Division conducts a monthly briefing. If 12 of our soldiers were killed, then this month would be relatively good and in line with the numbers. However, if more than 20 soldiers were killed by the end of the month, then it would be a bad and tough month.” He emphasized that it is no coincidence that a popular protest took place at that time, leading to the formation of the “Four Mothers” Movement.

Ashkenazi pointed out that the army operates in accordance with three methods: routine, “defense” and attack. It is prepared for short-range wars and for a quick and decisive resolution, according to his assessment. However, he stressed that the army is now engaged in a long-range war lacking resolution, claiming that the only solution to this situation is to attack and defeat Hezbollah.

He stated that "the proposal of the Northern region commander is beneficial to the media spin since Gordin's proposal lacks logical military reasoning.” He argued that "the security belt theory will not prevent the opening of fire in the north but may instead motivate Hezbollah to launch intensive attacks on Haifa, ‘Kiryat Shmona’ and ‘Tel Aviv’," stressing that focusing within the security belt is a misleading and ineffective tactic.

Ashkenazi concluded that Gordin's proposal to the political echelon is simply: "Come on, let's continue drowning not only on the Gaza front but also on the Lebanese front, and every ‘Hebrew’ mother can send her sons to ‘Israel’ and choose where she prefers to drown, in Gaza or in Lebanon."