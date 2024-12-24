By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, September 17, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And after monitoring “Israeli” troops at the Al-Abbad Site, and detecting the movement of soldiers in the area, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with the appropriate weapons, scoring confirmed causalities. And after monitoring an “Israeli” target in the vicinity of the Al-Abbad Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops at the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Karantina Hill with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions at the Al-Zaoura with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with squadrons of offensive drones on a new headquarters for a reconnaissance force from the 631st Golani Brigade in "Ramot Naftali" [Al-Nabi Yusha] Barracks, targeting the locations where the brigade's officers and soldiers were stationed, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}