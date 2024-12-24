Iran, Venezuela, Cuba Condemn “Israeli” Pager Aggression on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has announced its willingness to help Lebanon, offering its healthcare services and sending a plane to evacuate the wounded for surgical operations, especially for critical eye injuries, in addition to the possibility of providing a field hospital to help the injured.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Health Minister Reza Zafarghandi spoke with their Lebanese counterparts, Abdullah Bou Habib and Firas Abiad, condemning the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon, and expressing condolences and solidarity with the Lebanese government and people.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked the Lebanese government for its urgent action to transfer the Iranian ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, to the hospital and treat him after he was injured in a wireless communication device explosion.

In turn, the Red Crescent and the Iranian Ministry of Health announced their readiness to assist Lebanon in treating the wounded and transferring them to Iranian hospitals, following the Israeli operation, which they described as a "terrorist" attack that targeted civilians.

For its part, the Venezuelan government condemned the cyber-attack perpetrated by “Israel” against the residents of southern Lebanon, Beirut, and its surrounding areas.

Venezuela said that the attack using advanced methods to terrorize the population adds to the heinous tactics employed by hostile governments in the Middle East. It also warned against the international community's silence regarding “Israel's” harmful and systematic violation of the principles enshrined in international law.

For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the “Israeli” cyber aggression against Lebanon. Rodriguez deemed this “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon as a dangerous escalation in the Middle East, with potentially severe and unpredictable consequences for the region.