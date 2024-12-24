No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Snowden: ‘Isreal’ Reckless Pager Bombings Indistinguishable from Terrorism

Snowden: ‘Isreal’ Reckless Pager Bombings Indistinguishable from Terrorism
folder_openEurope... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Edward Snowden described the wave of synchronized pager explosions in Lebanon as “reckless” because the method did not account for potential civilian casualties.

At least ten people were martyred, including two child, and some 2,800 injured across Lebanon when handheld pagers used by Hezbollah resistance members simultaneously exploded on Tuesday.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Snowden suggested the pagers had likely detonated due to “implanted explosives” rather than being hacked because there were “too many consistent, very serious injuries.”

“What ‘Israel’ has just done is, via *any* method, reckless,” the former NSA contractor argued. “They blew up countless numbers of people who were driving [meaning cars out of control], shopping [your children are in the stroller standing behind him in the checkout line], et cetera. Indistinguishable from terrorism.”

 

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah EdwardSnowden

Comments

  1. Related News
Le Pen Predicts Early Macron Exit

Le Pen Predicts Early Macron Exit

5 days ago
Ireland Stands Firm in Support of Palestine amid Diplomatic Tensions with ’Israel’

Ireland Stands Firm in Support of Palestine amid Diplomatic Tensions with ’Israel’

5 days ago
Gazprom Shares Hit Lowest Level Since 2009 Amid Geopolitical, Market Pressures

Gazprom Shares Hit Lowest Level Since 2009 Amid Geopolitical, Market Pressures

6 days ago
Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Assassination of Russian General

Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Assassination of Russian General

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 24-12-2024 Hour: 11:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot