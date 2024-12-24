Snowden: ‘Isreal’ Reckless Pager Bombings Indistinguishable from Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

Edward Snowden described the wave of synchronized pager explosions in Lebanon as “reckless” because the method did not account for potential civilian casualties.

At least ten people were martyred, including two child, and some 2,800 injured across Lebanon when handheld pagers used by Hezbollah resistance members simultaneously exploded on Tuesday.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Snowden suggested the pagers had likely detonated due to “implanted explosives” rather than being hacked because there were “too many consistent, very serious injuries.”

“What ‘Israel’ has just done is, via *any* method, reckless,” the former NSA contractor argued. “They blew up countless numbers of people who were driving [meaning cars out of control], shopping [your children are in the stroller standing behind him in the checkout line], et cetera. Indistinguishable from terrorism.”