Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon offers its warmest congratulations and deepest condolences to the families of the honorable martyrs who were killed yesterday, Tuesday, whether on the southern front in Blida and Majdal Silm or the martyrs who were killed in the treacherous and widespread aggression through the bombing of communication means [pagers]. It asks Almighty God to grant the dear wounded a speedy recovery.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will continue today, as in all the past days, its blessed operations to support Gaza, its people and resistance, as well as to defend Lebanon, its people and its sovereignty. This path is continuous and separate from the harsh retribution that the criminal enemy must wait for its Tuesday massacre against our people, families and fighters in Lebanon. This is another retribution that will come, God willing.

What happened yesterday will increase our determination and resolve to continue the path of jihad and resistance, and we are absolutely certain of God Almighty's promise to the patient believing fighters with victory, God willing.