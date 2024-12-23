Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement holding the “Israeli” entity fully responsible for its criminal aggression, which led to many deaths and injuries.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

After examining all the facts, current data, and available information about the sinful attack that took place this afternoon, we hold the “Israeli” enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians, resulting in the martyrdom of many people and wounding a large of others.

Our martyrs and those wounded are a symbol of our jihad and sacrifices on the road to Al-Quds for the victory of our honorable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and continuous battlefield support. Our position of victory, support, and backing for the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride and honor for us in this world and the hereafter.

This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression, whether it expects it or not, and God is witness to what we say.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

13 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1446 AH