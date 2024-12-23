Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Initial statement issued by Hezbollah:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

At approximately 3:30 pm on Tuesday 09-17-2024, a number of messaging devices known as pagers, owned by several employees in various Hezbollah units and institutions, exploded. These explosions, the causes of which are still unknown, martyred a girl and two brothers and wounded many others.

The competent authorities in Hezbollah are currently conducting a wide-ranging security and forensic investigation into the reasons behind these simultaneous explosions. Meanwhile, health and emergency services are treating the wounded in a number of hospitals across Lebanon.

We ask God Almighty to have mercy on our righteous martyrs on the road to Al-Quds, and we pray for the wounded to recover quickly. We also call on our honorable people to be vigilant about rumors and false and misleading information that some parties are spreading in the service of the Zionist enemy’s psychological warfare, especially since this is accompanied by intimidating and threatening “Israeli” speeches and what they refer to as changing the situation in the north.

We confirm that the resistance and its various units are at the highest level of readiness to defend Lebanon and its steadfast people.



Tuesday, September 17, 2024

13 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1446 AH