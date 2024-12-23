French Parliament: Macron Impeachment to be Considered

By Staff, Agencies

The National Assembly, the French parliament's lower house, will consider a resolution concerning the impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron, proposed by the left-wing La France Insoumise group on Tuesday.

The initiative was put forth after Macron ruled out the left's participation in the government formation, despite the coalition emerging victorious in the recent parliamentary elections held in July.

The resolution is in accordance with Article 68 of the constitution, allowing the possible removal of the president from power if he violates his duties.

The proposal was supported by 81 members of the left-wing New Popular Front [NPF] alliance, including 72 lawmakers from the La France Insoumise party, along with support from the Greens and several other parliament members from the Left Democrats and Republicans group.

The admissibility of the initiative is decided by the country's highest body of the lower house of parliament, the Bureau. Left parties currently represent 12 of the executive committee's 22 members.

In contrast to the left coalitions, the Social Party refused to support the initiative, while prominent French politicians, including former president and National Assembly member Francois Hollande and leader of the Greens, Marine Tondelier, publicly opposed it.

After passing this stage, the initiative must be approved by the legislative commotion of 73 lawmakers, where the left only has 24 seats. After this process, it needs to be approved by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly [385 parliamentarians] within a two-week period. These two stages must be passed under the French parliament's upper house, the Senate, where the left lacks a majority.

If the text is endorsed by the Senate [232 vote), both chambers will convene in a joint meeting. The resolution must then be supported by 617 of the 925 parliamentarians from the two assemblies, resulting in the president's immediate resignation.