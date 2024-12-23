Iranian FM: We Reaffirm Support for Resistance Front

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated the Islamic Republic’s unwavering policy to back resistance forces in their struggle against the occupying “Israeli” entity.

Araghchi made the pledge during a meeting with Salah Fahs, the representative of the Lebanese Amal Movement in Tehran, on Monday evening.

In the meeting, Fahs conveyed congratulations of the speaker of Lebanon’s parliament and chairman of the Amal Movement, Nabih Berri, to Araghchi on his appointment as the foreign minister of Iran.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister praised his measures in support of the resistance front as well as sacrifices made by fighters of his Amal Movement alongside Hezbollah members in the battle against “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The top Iranian diplomat also reaffirmed Iran’s principled policy of supporting resistance forces in their legitimate struggle against the Zionist entity’s occupation.

Araghchi and Fahs also discussed the latest regional developments, including the status of the anti- “Israeli” resistance front in Lebanon, the state of affairs in Palestinian territories and the ongoing “Israeli” genocidal war on Gaza.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in late July, has pledged that his administration will exert every possible effort to bolster the resistance front and advocate for unity among Muslims in their fight against the Zionist entity.

During a meeting with Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary general of Hezbollah, in Tehran on July 30, Pezeshkian commended the brave fighters of Hezbollah for their resilience and steadfastness in confronting the transgressions and acts of aggression perpetrated by “Israel”.

Pezeshkian emphasized that supporting the Axis of Resistance constitutes a religious duty and a major policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.