Iraqi Resistance Strikes “Israeli” Target in Jordan Valley
By Staff, Agencies
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has struck again a target lying in the Jordan Valley in a fresh pro-Palestinian operation.
The resistance released the information in a statement on Monday, saying it had carried out the operation using kamikaze drones earlier in the day.
The strike was conducted “in continuation of our path in resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” the statement read.
The resistance has been performing numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7 last year, when the “Israeli” entity began bringing the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.
Its most recent operation of the type came on September 4, when it hit a strategic target in the port of Haifa in the northern part of the occupied territories with a squadron of kamikaze drones.
Fighters from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have carried out a drone strike against a strategic position at the Port of Haifa in the “Israeli”-occupied territories.
Concluding the Monday statement, the resistance vowed to continue “striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity.”
