Ynet: Iranians Eroding ‘Israel’ Politically, Socially

By Staff

As the “Israeli” ship continues to sink in the quagmire of Gaza and its supporting fronts, Ynet daily criticized “Israeli” government's lack of decisive leadership in the face of escalating threats, particularly from Iran and Hamas, marking a significant departure from traditional security strategies.

It highlighted how the current administration's inaction allows for the erosion of “Israel's” political, economic, and social standing while its enemies regain strength.

According to the daily, “Israel” is suffering “an extreme lack of making difficult decisions. Some of the decisions are unpopular and others will have dramatic consequences.”

Lamenting the fact that the “Israeli” government failed to take the war into enemy territories, Ynet cautioned that “Time is running out on the northern front as well.”

“Hundreds of rockets are launched a day, tens of thousands of ‘Israeli' men and women are still displaced after leaving ‘home’ in October 2023. Entire cities are abandoned or full of frustrated ‘residents’ in the safe zones. The military has been telling us for weeks about operational plans that have been completed and are ready for implementation. The political echelon scatters promises about transferring the ‘IDF's’ operational focal point to the north. The government can't even convene a security cabinet meeting,” it viewed.

Confirming that “the situation in the north is dire”, Ynet warned that “We are approaching winter and the war in the Lebanese mud will make fighting difficult. At this point, the commander of the Northern Command and the commander of the Air Force are pushing for the expansion of the campaign but the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi prefers to exhaust the efforts for a hostage deal that will bring the conflict in Lebanon to a close.”

“Meanwhile, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar hears that his dream of uniting the fronts could come true at any moment, so why should he feel pressured to reach a hostage deal?” it wondered.

Moving to the West Bank front, the daily stressed that it is already impossible not to feel the escalation. “No more stabbing attacks, they employ shooting attacks and explosives. Over half a million ‘Israelis’ live in the West Bank and wonder if an October 7 is waiting for them too.”

The daily further highlighted that if fighting on the borders is not enough, the Yemeni front also challenges ‘Israel’s’ defense systems, as happened in Sunday's missile launch to the center of the entity. “After a successful retaliation on the port of Hodeidah, the Houthis have returned to attacking Israel with projectiles. We need another intense and public response. The last thing ‘Israel’ can afford to do is to normalize missiles from Yemen to Eilat or Tel Aviv.”