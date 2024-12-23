- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, September 16, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the Birket Risha Site with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m. the "Israeli" enemy's artillery emplacements at Al-Zaoura bunker with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metula Site.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m. the “Metula” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:35 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. the Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:35 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Ramim” Barracks with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in Blida and Kfachouba, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Ramot Naftali” Barracks with a salvo of Katyusha rockets
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in Odaisseh and Taybeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by the “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Metula” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And after monitoring and observing the movement of “Israeli” enemy forces at Bayyad Blida Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And after monitoring and observing the “Israeli” enemy forces at Ramyah site and tracking a gathering of their vehicles inside it, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with guided missiles, scoring direct hits that led to their destruction and erupting of fire. When a reinforcement unit entered the site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
Comments
- Related News