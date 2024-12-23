Sinwar Sends Letter to Sayyed Houthi: Heroes of Beloved Yemen Improved Military Capabilities in front of ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the political bureau of Hamas resistance movement has congratulated Yemeni Armed Forces for firing a ballistic missile deep into the occupied territories, stating that the launch sent a clear message to the occupying Tel Aviv entity.

“We thank the Yemeni Ansarullah [resistance] movement for its sincere passion, rich emotions and strong willpower to fight off the Israeli oppression,” Yahya Sinwar wrote in a message addressed to Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.

The Palestinian Leader further underlined that “The Yemeni army’s operation reaching the depth of the Zionist entity and hitting the positions of the enemy have breathed new life into Operation al-Aqsa Flood and dealt a new blow to the Tel Aviv regime's project in the region.”

The Hamas leader said the Yemeni army’s unprecedented operation bypassed all interception layers and systems of the “Israeli” entity.

“The Yemeni operation sent out a clear message to ‘Israel’ that the schemes of containment and isolation have failed with pro-Palestine support fronts implementing a more effective and influential approach,” Sinwar said.

In parallel, the resistance leader confirmed that “The heroes of the beloved Yemeni army have improved their military capabilities. They have been able to increase the range of their missiles to reach the depth of the occupied Palestinian lands.”

The Hamas leader also saluted the Yemeni nation, stating that the people have been a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and their legitimate cause throughout history.

“Weekly pro-Palestine rallies across Yemen are an obvious manifestation of the nation’s unwavering support for the Palestinian issue,” he said, pointing out that “I assure you that the Resistance is doing fine. We have prepared ourselves to fight a long battle of attrition that will break the enemy’s political will, just as Operation al-Aqsa Storm broke its military will.”

“Our combined efforts with you and our brethren in the valiant Hezbollah resistance movement in Lebanon and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will break this enemy and inflict defeat on it,” Sinwar said.