Report: Yemeni Missile Exposes Flaws in ’Israel’s’ Iron Dome

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

 

The latest Yemeni retaliatory operation on "Tel Aviv" has exposed flaws in "Israel's" missile systems as the entity's air defenses failed to destroy the ballistic missile, an "Israeli" report says.

"Haaretz" reported that "Israel's" air defenses failed to destroy a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, despite an anticipated attack and a warning issued by the Yemeni defense minister.

The Yemeni Forces on Sunday struck a military target in Jaffa area, south of "Tel Aviv," with a new hypersonic ballistic missile.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni army’s spokesman, said the long-range advanced projectile “managed to reach its target, and the enemy’s defense systems failed to intercept and confront it.”

"Israel’s" military spokesman claimed that “the missile exploded in the air," with its fragments falling in an open area near the settlement of "Kfar Daniel".

“The explosion itself – occurring only a few kilometers away from "Ben-Gurion International Airport" – may indicate flaws in "Israel's" defense systems and raises concerns,” "Haaretz" added.

A probe by the "Israeli" air force later confirmed the failure of the entity’s interception systems.

It found that “the interception was a partial one - one of the interceptors struck the missile but failed to destroy it.”

"Haaretz" warned that if the Yemeni Forces “keep firing at the airport, it could exacerbate what is already an aviation and tourism crisis.”

 

zionist entity Yemen yemeni forces BallisticMissiles

