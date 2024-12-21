Iran Should Not Be the Only Side Meeting JCPOA Commitments

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami stated that the Western countries' pressures on Iran to be the only party that lives up to JCPOA commitments will not work.

Speaking at the IAEA General Conference Vienna, Eslami detailed Iran's peaceful nuclear policy on Monday.

He stated that Tehran's voluntary nuclear-related measures under the agreement were in exchange for the removal of severe sanctions against Iran.

Eslami highlighted the pressure on Iran to implement JCPOA without disregarding sanction commitments from both parties.

He aslo noted that Iran's nuclear installations make up only 3% of the world's total, but over one-fifth of the IAEA's 2023 inspections took place in the country.

The nation's nuclear chief said that Iran suspended JCPOA commitments, including non-nuclear production oversight, due to illegal US withdrawal and European parties' failure to uphold obligations.

Eslami citeed "Israeli" sabotage and terrorism against Iran, claiming that the entity is propagandizing against its peaceful nuclear program to divert public opinion from its atrocities.

"Israel's" continued refusal to join the NPT and subject its nuclear facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency's safeguards pose a serious threat to international peace and security, he said.

He further added that Iran aims to increase its nuclear electricity generation capacity to 20,000 megawatts by 2040.

The IAEA, under its chapter, is therefore obliged to and support all member states and facilitate their access to necessary technology and equipment without any discrimination, the AEOI chief said.