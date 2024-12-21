Minister: Venezuela Stops CIA Plot Against Maduro

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, stated that the security service has thwarted a CIA-backed plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and stage acts of terrorism. Two Spanish, one Czech and three US nationals, including a member of the American military in active service, had been detained, and that several hundred military-grade firearms had been seized.

Maduro was re-elected for a third term in a contested election, but opposition accused rigging, and the US, EU, Latin American states, and G7 refused to recognize him.

Caracas, in turn, has accused Washington of attempting to stage a coup.

Cabello claimed US citizen Wilbert Castaneda was the ring-leader of a group, apprehended on September 1, and was decorated for missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was apprehended on September 1, the minister added.

A spokesperson for the US Department of State confirmed to the EFE media outlet that several American citizens, including an active serviceman, had been detained in Venezuela. However, the official dismissed allegations of a US government role in ousting Maduro.

According to Diosdado Cabello, both are connected to Spain’s National Intelligence Center – a claim Madrid has denied.

The plan supposedly involved mercenaries and Venezuelan criminal groups, and envisaged, among other things, mass prison riots across the country.

The alleged conspirators smuggled in some 400 firearms, which Venezuelan security forces seized, Cabello said. The group was also allegedly seeking to procure C4 plastic explosives.

The White House and CIA were believed to have directed the entire operation, which included the assassination of President Maduro, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, and Cabello himself, suggested the Minister.

He further noted that the saboteurs planned to stage a false-flag attack on the Argentinian embassy in Caracas, target Venezuelan government, and attack public utilities and transport infrastructure.

“Spain has to do with this, and the US is managing this operation,” Cabello stated.