Yitzhak Brik: The “Israeli” Army Cannot Win Any War

By Al-Ahed News

Yitzhak Brik, an “Israeli” army general [reserve] and former Soldier’s Complaint Commissioner, described a recent statement by “Israel’s” War Minister Yoav Gallant as “worrying.”

Gallant was addressing “Israeli” soldiers and their commanders on the northern border with Lebanon and talked about moving the center of gravity of the army to the north. He hinted at the possibility of launching an imminent ground attack on Hezbollah.

In an article for “Haaretz”, Brik pointed to similar remarks by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

“The three did not commit to any of the war’s goals in the Gaza Strip – bringing Hamas to collapse and freeing all hostages. But in practice, Hamas now controls all parts of the Strip and the tunnel city, as well as the population in all areas of life, and the army has no means to end its control, even if the organization is weaker than before,” he wrote.

“The continuation of the fighting has lost its purpose, and the war of attrition is destroying every ‘good’ part of ‘Israel’: the economy, international relations, social cohesiveness, and the motivation of the fighters. Many reservists are no longer consenting to being redrafted again and again. The ‘Israeli’ army, which did not succeed in eliminating Hamas, will certainly not succeed in eliminating Hezbollah, whose power is hundreds of times greater than that of Hamas.”

According to Brik, the main problem with a ground attack on Hezbollah is that it could lead to a multifront war, in which thousands of rockets, missiles, and drones would be fired at the home front, and war would break out in at least five ground arenas: Lebanon, the Golan Heights, the West Bank, riots by “extremists” in “Israel”, and the continuation of the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Almost all of the ground forces would be concentrated in the north for the war with Hezbollah, and there would be no defense forces left in the rest of the sectors.

“The greatest tragedy, which perhaps many have not yet understood, is the deterioration of the ‘Israeli’ army’s situation in the past twenty years, which does not allow it to win any war. The pronouncements of Netanyahu, Gallant, and Halevy are based on capabilities that do not exist. They throw dust in the eyes of the ‘Israeli’ public, endanger our very existence, and led to the collapse of the hostage deal and the cessation of hostilities,” Brik said.