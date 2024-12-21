- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 173 as Another Palestinian Journalist Martyred
By Staff, Agencies
The Gaza Strip's government media office reports the death of yet another Palestinian journalist in an Israeli airstrike, bringing the total number of journalists martyred to 173 since the onset of the current conflict in October 2023.
Abdullah Shakshak, a journalist affiliated with various Arab media outlets, was martyred in Rafah on Sunday afternoon.
An “Israeli” military quadcopter was responsible for the airstrike that claimed his life.
The Gaza media office condemned the targeted killings of Palestinian journalists and urged the international community to hold the apartheid “Israeli” entity accountable for these actions.
It called for global institutions, media organizations, and journalism advocates to push for justice, pursue legal action against the entity in international courts, and exert pressure to halt the ongoing genocide and targeted killings.
Journalists in Gaza are operating under extreme peril due to “Israeli” airstrikes, ground assaults, communication disruptions and supply shortages.
Since the war began on October 7, 2023, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has martyred at least 41,206 Palestinians – primarily women, children and adolescents – and injured 95,337 others.
Comments
- Related News