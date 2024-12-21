No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US Base in Northeastern Syria Targeted in Rocket Strike

US Base in Northeastern Syria Targeted in Rocket Strike
folder_openSyria access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A military base operated by US forces in northeastern Syria was hit by a rocket barrage on Sunday.

The Kharab al-Jir base, located in Syria’s Hasakah Province, was struck, though no immediate claims of responsibility or details on casualties and damage have been reported.

The operation comes amidst a backdrop of heightened anti-US sentiment in the region, linked to Washington’s support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s actions in Gaza.

Iraqi resistance groups have previously targeted US military facilities in Iraq and Syria, reflecting ongoing regional tensions.

In a related incident, US forces conducted an airborne assault on the village of Shanina in Syria’s Raqqah Province, killing four Syrian civilians and injuries to a woman.

Damascus has condemned these actions and called for an end to US military operations and presence in Syria through numerous letters to the United Nations.

Israel Syria Iraq Palestine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
UK Diplomats Meet with HTS Leader amid Ongoing Conflict in Syria

UK Diplomats Meet with HTS Leader amid Ongoing Conflict in Syria

5 days ago
“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

5 days ago
Assad Denies Pre-Planned Departure from Damascus, Clarifies Evacuation amid Crisis

Assad Denies Pre-Planned Departure from Damascus, Clarifies Evacuation amid Crisis

5 days ago
Syrian Fact-Checking Group Exposes CNN’s “Prisoner” as Known Extortionist

Syrian Fact-Checking Group Exposes CNN’s “Prisoner” as Known Extortionist

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-12-2024 Hour: 03:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot