US Base in Northeastern Syria Targeted in Rocket Strike
By Staff, Agencies
A military base operated by US forces in northeastern Syria was hit by a rocket barrage on Sunday.
The Kharab al-Jir base, located in Syria’s Hasakah Province, was struck, though no immediate claims of responsibility or details on casualties and damage have been reported.
The operation comes amidst a backdrop of heightened anti-US sentiment in the region, linked to Washington’s support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s actions in Gaza.
Iraqi resistance groups have previously targeted US military facilities in Iraq and Syria, reflecting ongoing regional tensions.
In a related incident, US forces conducted an airborne assault on the village of Shanina in Syria’s Raqqah Province, killing four Syrian civilians and injuries to a woman.
Damascus has condemned these actions and called for an end to US military operations and presence in Syria through numerous letters to the United Nations.
