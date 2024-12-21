“Israeli” Airstrikes on Gaza Murder Nearly Two Dozen Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

At least 22 people, including women and children, have been martyred in the latest “Israeli” airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, as the conflict continues to escalate.

On Monday, “Israeli” warplanes targeted a house belonging to the al-Qassas family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The attack murdered at least 10 Palestinians and injured 15 others, according to WAFA news agency.

Additionally, “Israeli” jets conducted deadly air raids on the Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Further bombings targeted the Abu Shaar family home in Rafah, southern Gaza, resulting in two more fatalities.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that it recovered the bodies of the two victims and rescued several wounded individuals following the Rafah strike.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity initiated its Gaza offensive on October 7, 2023, following the large-scale Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, which was in response to the entity’s escalating actions against Palestinians.

To date, the “Israeli” aggression has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 41,206 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left 95,337 injured.

The International Court of Justice [ICJ] is currently hearing a case against “Israel” on charges of genocide related to the Gaza war.