Hamas Official: Sinwar To Send Important Message to Whole World

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas top official Osama Hamdan announced that the head of the political office of Hamas will soon send a message to the Palestinians and the whole world.

Hamdan unveiled that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will soon give a direct message to the Palestinian nation and the whole world.

Sinwar, who spent much of his life in “Israeli” jails, was chosen the successor of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by the Zionist entity in Tehran on July 31.

Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inaugural of the country’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian a day earlier.

Earlier on August 14, the American source reported that Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of the political office of Hamas sent a message to the Arab mediators about talks to reach a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to the report, Sinwar stressed in the message that if the “Israeli” entity is serious about the ceasefire talks in Gaza and wants Hamas to participate in the talks, it should first stop its military attack on Gaza.