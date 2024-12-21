By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, September 15, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Sarafand, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the 188th Brigade's armored battalions’ headquarters in the "Revaya" [Rawiya] Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:45 a.m. a technical system at the Ruwaisat Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit and destroying the system. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:50 a.m. a position for “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” Site with using an offensive drone, scoring confirmed hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions at Al-Zaoura with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ramyah Site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shlomi” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa on Saturday night, which lead to civilian casualties among them were children, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the Headquarters of the Golan Division's Combat Group Battalion in the “Yarden” Barracks, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, scoring direct hits and causing casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions in the “Dishon” settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}