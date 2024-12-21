Iran: We Have Various Defense Systems to Respond to Massive Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy coordinator of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force Mohammad Khoshghalb stressed that his country has various defense systems to respond to diverse and massive threats.

“Air defense creates authority by producing power and this leads to the formation of deterrence against enemy threats,” Khoshghalb said.

He further underlined that a large part of the Air Defense Force equipment is domestically-built.

“Today, we have a very favorable situation in the field of detection. Regarding radar and detection systems, we use radars in different frequency bands and in different ranges, and we have maximum accuracy and minimum errors in the field of detection,” he underlined, adding that regarding identification, they do a multi-layered operation.

The Iranian official underlined that “Regarding interception, the Air Defense Force uses all tools, including ground and air bases to take a suitable tactical action if necessary.”

“Today, we have various and numerous engagement systems to respond to diverse and high-volume threats that are in different ranges, variable altitude layers, and frequencies,” Khoshghalb further emphasized.

Regarding defending the defense systems and special and sensitive places, Iran has favorable capacities and facilities, he said elsewhere in his remarks, adding that the country also owns systems that operate very well in detecting hypersonic threats.

Answering a question regarding the “Israeli” entity’s threats, he said that Iran has previously proven that it will not compromise with anyone who wants to cross its lines, and it would give a serious response to anyone who aims to do so.

"We will not allow the enemy to enter the stage of action," he emphasized.