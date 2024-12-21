Yemeni Forces Shoot down A New US Spy Drone

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces shot down another US spy drone on Monday, marking the third aircraft downed by the forces in the past week and the 10th to be destroyed since October 7.

The MQ-9 Reaper was struck in Yemen's airspace above Dhamar Province using a domestically-produced surface-to-air missile, according to Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree.

The American warplane is valued at around $35 million and is used for dual combat and spy operations.

The Yemeni forces have acted as a supportive front for Palestinians by carrying out multiple strikes against "Israel" in the occupied territories since its 11-month war on Gaza began.

The most recent and daring attack on the occupation occurred on Sunday against an “Israeli” military site in Tel Aviv with a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile.

On the same day, the leader of the country's Ansarullah resistance movement reiterated Yemen's support for Palestinians during the “Israeli” genocide, asserting operation would continue until the occupation forces agreed to a ceasefire. Hamas emphasized that “the Zionist enemy will not enjoy security unless it halts its brutal aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip.”