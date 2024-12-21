No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Abu Obeida Praises Yemen’s Heroic Op: ‘Israel’ Still Mired in Gaza Quagmire

folder_openYemen access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the military wing of Hamas resistance movement- Al-Qassam Brigades- praised a missile strike by the Yemeni Armed Forces, which targeted a military site in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic missile.

In a statement conveyed through his Telegram channel, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, commended the Yemeni armed forces for the operation, which he said marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict and demonstrated the solidarity between the Yemeni people and Palestine.

“We commend the qualitative operation carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces this morning, which targeted a military target near Tel Aviv,” Abu Obeida said.

He further added: “We also highly value the stance of the dear Yemeni people, standing by their brothers in Palestine and their readiness to make sacrifices for this cause.”

He described the attack as a turning point in the battle and warned “Israel”, already struggling in Gaza, that expanding the conflict to new fronts would result in a devastating barrage of missiles.

“The nature of the weapon used in the operation, the type of target it struck, and other details that our brothers in Yemen have shared with us represent a qualitative shift that will have important impacts on the course and outcomes of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle,” Abu Obeida said.

“The Zionist entity, still mired in the quagmire of Gaza and failing today, along with its allies, to thwart or intercept even a single missile, is far too incapable of expanding the war to new fronts, from which it will face thousands of rockets and many surprises,” he noted.

Abu Obeida further underlined “Such a foolish step would mean that Netanyahu is leading his fragile entity toward a certain disaster.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas also praised the Yemeni missile strike, calling it a “natural response to the entity’s aggression against our Palestinian people, as well as against brotherly Yemen and the Arab region.”

 

