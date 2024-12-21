No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, September 14, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, September 14, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Al-Ahmadiyya, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the Northern Corps Reserve Headquarters, the Galilee Division Reserve Base and its logistics warehouses in “Ami’ad” with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  2. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Al-Ahmadiyya, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank on the Ruwaisat Al-Alam–Zebdine road with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit, destroying the tank and setting it on fire.
  3. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the base and headquarters of the 282nd Artillery and Precision Rocket Brigade and its armament and emergency warehouses in “Yiftah Elifelet”, northwest of Lake “Tiberias” [Tabariyya], dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  4. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the headquarters of the 810th “Hermon” Brigade in the “Ma'ale Golani” Barracks targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions at Al-Zaoura with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Hadab Yarine Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the Hadab Yaroun Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  10. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly positioned 769th Brigade of the Galilee Division in “Ein Margaliot”, west of “Kiryat Shmona”, scoring accurate hits.
  11. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. a gathering on “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Mattat” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  12. After extensive surveillance of the “Israeli” troops around the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 p.m. a military vehicle moving at the site's entrance with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

