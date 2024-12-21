Hezbollah Praises Qualitative Yemeni Op against “Israel”

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah highly praises the qualitative missile attack on the Zionist entity carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces’ missile units, which achieved its goals with great precision in complex military circumstances. The operation exposed the weakness and frailty of this temporary entity at all levels.

The courageous decision taken by the honorable leadership in dear Yemen to respond to the aggression is a true expression of the general and unified position of the resistance axis on all fronts to continue supporting and backing the oppressed Palestinian people as well as their honorable and courageous resistance, in order to stop the aggression and end their suffering by terminating the racist and criminal war of extermination.