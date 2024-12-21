Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Ops against ‘Israel’ to Continue until Gaza Genocide Ends

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi stressed Yemen’s support for Palestinians in the face of the “Israeli” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Sayyed Al-Houthi made the remarks in a ceremony on Sunday marking the Birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] in Sana’a where thousands of Yemenis had gathered.

He said the recent Yemeni missile operation was part of the fifth phase of escalation against “Israel”.

Al-Houthi stressed that anti- “Israel” operations will continue until the entity ends its Gaza genocide and the siege on the territory.

“Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and blockade on Gaza persist. Our stance remains firm until Palestine is cleansed from the clutches of occupation,” he said.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Yemeni army targeted an “Israeli” military site in "Tel Aviv" with a new hypersonic ballistic missile.

The Yemeni armed forces have struck an “Israeli” target near "Tel Aviv" with a hypersonic ballistic missile after the occupying entity failed to repel the operation and intercept the long-range advanced projectile.

The “Israeli” military has confirmed the operation, admitting that its systems were unable to intercept the missile.

“Muslims must remain steadfast and resilient in facing difficulties and challenges. Muslims should be upright, diligent, and swift in fulfilling their responsibilities,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

In parallel, he affirmed his people's steadfast stance in their principled struggle against tyranny and arrogance.

“Today's operation carried out with a high-tech missile, bypassed enemy systems and covered a distance of approximately 2040 km as part of the fifth phase of escalation,” he said, noting that “We continue to coordinate with the Axis of struggle and resistance, and what is coming is greater, Allah willing.”

“Our forces continue their operations at sea against ships linked to the Zionist, American, and British enemies, and these operations are successful and highly impactful,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.