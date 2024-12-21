Yemeni Forces Struck Tel Aviv with A Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

By staff, Agencies

In a heroic operation, the Yemeni armed forces struck an “Israeli” target near Tel Aviv with a new hypersonic ballistic missile after the occupying entity failed to repel the attack and intercept the long-range advanced projectile.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni army’s spokesman, announced in a brief televised statement on Sunday that the missile force in the military had carried out a qualitative operation striking a military target of the “Israeli” enemy in Yaffa ["Jaffa"] area, south of "Tel Aviv", in occupied Palestine.

“The operation was carried out with a new hypersonic ballistic missile that managed to reach its target, and the enemy’s defense systems failed to intercept and confront it,” Saree said.

He further added: “It crossed a distance of 2040 km in 11 and a half minutes, and caused a state of fear and panic among the Zionists, as more than two million Zionists headed to shelters for the first time in the history of the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

The spokesman said the operation was part of the fifth phase of the battle against the “Israeli” enemy, and successfully reached its target by overcoming all obstacles, including American and “Israeli” interception systems on land and sea.

“The geographical challenges, the American-British aggression, and the monitoring, espionage and interception systems will not prevent beloved Yemen from performing its religious, moral and humanitarian duty in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Saree underlined.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy should expect more strikes and specific operations to come as we approach the first anniversary of the blessed October 7th Operation, including responding to its criminal aggression on the city of Hodeidah, and continuous supportive operations for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

Nasruddin Amer, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement, earlier said in a Hebrew-language post on X that the missile fired from Yemen reached the apartheid “Israeli” entity after “20 missiles failed to intercept” it.

Amer also described the Yemeni attack as the “beginning.”