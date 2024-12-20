No Script

Alarming Projections: The Escalating Human Cost of Conflict on “Israeli” Forces

By Al-Ahed News

This infographic sheds light on the projected toll of ongoing conflicts on “Israeli” military personnel, as reported by “Israel” Hayom based on data from the “Israeli” War Ministry. It highlights a concerning trend of increasing physical and psychological injuries among “Israeli” soldiers, with stark predictions for the coming years.

Israel Palestine psychological trauma AlAqsaFlood

Comments

