Russia, North Korea Strengthen Ties in Pyongyang Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Security Council Secretary, Sergei Shoigu, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang to discuss strengthening the partnership between their countries, according to state media KCNA.

During the meeting, Shoigu and Kim engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on various bilateral and international issues, reaching a consensus on enhancing cooperation to safeguard mutual interests.

Kim assured Shoigu of North Korea’s commitment to its relationship with Russia and pledged to expand collaboration in line with their strategic partnership.

Shoigu, who arrived in Pyongyang on Friday leading a Russian delegation, had previously indicated the beginning of closer ties between Russia and North Korea during a visit in July.

The two leaders reviewed North Korea’s military parade, which featured nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones, and visited an exhibition of military equipment marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Media reports indicate that Shoigu toured factories working on new drone designs, including one similar to a key offensive drone used by the US Air Force.

The United States and Ukraine have alleged that North Korea is supplying Russia with ammunition in exchange for economic and military aid, a claim that Moscow and Pyongyang have denied while reaffirming their commitment to enhanced military cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a summit in Pyongyang in June, where a new partnership treaty was signed, including a mutual defense clause.

Both Russia and North Korea view themselves as facing significant threats from US-led military alliances, with Russia accusing NATO of waging a proxy war through Ukraine and North Korea condemning the expansion of US-led military alliances in the region.