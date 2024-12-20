Iranian President: Promotion of Unity, Solidarity Main Focus of Iraq Visit

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his three-day visit to Iraq focused primarily on fostering unity and solidarity between Iran and Iraq and establishing a mutual understanding.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Friday night in an address to reporters upon his arrival in the Iranian capital Tehran from Iraq, as he was elaborating on the outcomes of the visit.

He noted that his discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and other high-ranking judicial and political officials centered on political, economic, cultural and security relations.

The Iranian president also highlighted that 14 memorandums of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation between Iran and Iraq were signed during his visit.

Pezeshkian stressed that an agreement was also reached on the formation of a joint team to develop long-term strategic plans for future engagements.

He went on to say that a meeting was also held with Iranian merchants in Iraq, where they talked about challenges. The Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance was tasked with resolving their problems.