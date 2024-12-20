No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iranian President: Promotion of Unity, Solidarity Main Focus of Iraq Visit

Iranian President: Promotion of Unity, Solidarity Main Focus of Iraq Visit
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his three-day visit to Iraq focused primarily on fostering unity and solidarity between Iran and Iraq and establishing a mutual understanding.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Friday night in an address to reporters upon his arrival in the Iranian capital Tehran from Iraq, as he was elaborating on the outcomes of the visit.

He noted that his discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and other high-ranking judicial and political officials centered on political, economic, cultural and security relations.

The Iranian president also highlighted that 14 memorandums of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation between Iran and Iraq were signed during his visit.

Pezeshkian stressed that an agreement was also reached on the formation of a joint team to develop long-term strategic plans for future engagements.

He went on to say that a meeting was also held with Iranian merchants in Iraq, where they talked about challenges. The Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance was tasked with resolving their problems.

Iran Iraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

2 days ago
Iran FM Spox: Embassy in Syria to Reopen Once Conditions are Secured

Iran FM Spox: Embassy in Syria to Reopen Once Conditions are Secured

3 days ago
Imam Khamenei: US Wrong to Think Resistance Has Ended, ‘Israel’ Not Hezbollah to Be Eradicated

Imam Khamenei: US Wrong to Think Resistance Has Ended, ‘Israel’ Not Hezbollah to Be Eradicated

3 days ago
IRG Chief Echoes Imam Khamenei’s Sentiments: Syria Will Be Liberated

IRG Chief Echoes Imam Khamenei’s Sentiments: Syria Will Be Liberated

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 20-12-2024 Hour: 09:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot