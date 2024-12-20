By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, September 13, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination on the village of Kfarjoz, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command at the “Birya” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:35 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:48 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on Kfarjoz, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated on an aerial operation with squadrons of offensive drones on the “Filon” Base [the headquarters of the 210th Division’s brigades and its warehouses in the northern region] southeast of the occupied city of Safad [“safed”], targeting the locations of its officers and soldiers, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits And after monitoring “Israeli” soldiers, and when a force from the military arrived at the Birket Risha Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 03:00 p.m. with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits, the burning of the vehicle and causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:35 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions at Al-Zaoura with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Al-Ahmadiyya, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Hadab Yaroun Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits and partially destroying and setting the site on fire. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}