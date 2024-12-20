No Script

Tehran Urges UNSC to Condemn Terrorist Attack in Iran

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani on Friday wrote to the Security Council to call for appropriate measures against the perpetrators of the attack in southeastern Iran.

Iravani also said Tehran is committed to punish and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Three Iranian border guards were killed when gunmen opened fire at a gas station in the town of Mirjaveh.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility. The group has been behind several terrorist attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

“I am writing to inform you of yet another appalling and cowardly terrorist attack on my country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, carried out by the known terrorist group, Jaish Al-Adl,” Iravani said in the letter.

“In the late hours of 12 September 2024, this foreign-backed group, linked to and supported by Daesh Khorasan [“ISIL”-K], notorious for its violent activities since 2012, launched a brutal attack in the border city of Mirjaveh in Sistan and Baluchistan province,” Iravani wrote.

He added that the terrorist act led to the martyrdom of Second Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Narouei, Private Parsa Soozani, and Private Amir Ebrahimzadeh.

Iran has repeatedly called on Pakistan to prevent terrorist groups from gaining a foothold in their border region.

