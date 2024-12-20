- Home
September 13, 1993: The Day the Oslo Accords’ Strife Was Quelled
By Al-Ahed News
This infographic outlines the events of September 13, 1993, when a peaceful protest in Beirut against the Oslo Accords, which gave "Israel" control over 78% of occupied Palestine, tragically resulted in the martyrdom of 9 civilians.
