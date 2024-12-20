No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

September 13, 1993: The Day the Oslo Accords’ Strife Was Quelled

September 13, 1993: The Day the Oslo Accords’ Strife Was Quelled
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

This infographic outlines the events of September 13, 1993, when a peaceful protest in Beirut against the Oslo Accords, which gave "Israel" control over 78% of occupied Palestine, tragically resulted in the martyrdom of 9 civilians.

September 13, 1993: The Day the Oslo Accords’ Strife Was Quelled

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

2 days ago
Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

3 days ago
Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

5 days ago
Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 20-12-2024 Hour: 09:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot