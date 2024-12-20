Yahya Sinwar to Sayyed Nasrallah: The Noble Convoys of Martyrs Will Strengthen Us Against the Occupation

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a response letter from the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Yahya Sinwar, expressing gratitude for the condolences and congratulations sent regarding the martyrdom of former political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The contents of the letter are as follows.