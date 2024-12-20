- Home
Yahya Sinwar to Sayyed Nasrallah: The Noble Convoys of Martyrs Will Strengthen Us Against the Occupation
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a response letter from the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Yahya Sinwar, expressing gratitude for the condolences and congratulations sent regarding the martyrdom of former political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.
The contents of the letter are as follows.
His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, May God Protect Him
Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon
Peace and Mercy be upon you,
We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, express our profound gratitude for your kind letter of congratulations and condolences regarding our martyrs and our esteemed fellow fighter in jihad and resistance. We deeply appreciate your support during this period of national loss, particularly for the passing of our leader, Ismail Haniyeh “Abu Al-Abed,” head of the movement’s politburo, and his companion, brother Waseem Abu Shaaban “Abu Anas.” Your solidarity and noble sentiments, reflected through your actions on the fronts of the resistance axis, are highly valued. We pray to God Almighty to bless your efforts and protect you and your country from all harm.
Our martyr leader, Abu al-Abd, who rose to prominence during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, was a symbol of our nation and Palestine. His sacrifice, along with that of his family and our people in Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], and the occupied territories, signifies that the blood of our leaders and mujahideen is not more precious than that of our people. This pure blood and the blessed convoys of martyrs will only fortify our resolve and resilience in confronting the Zionist Nazi occupation.
We reaffirm that our movement will remain steadfast in honoring the blood of the martyrs. The high principles championed by the martyred leader Abu Al-Abed will continue to guide us, including the unity of our Palestinian people in the pursuit of jihad and resistance. Our commitment to unity within the resistance axis, in opposition to the Zionist project, will persist as we defend our nation and sanctities, particularly Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa. We are determined to achieve the defeat and eradication of the occupation and the establishment of our independent state with Al-Quds as its capital and full sovereignty.
May God Almighty protect you, your families, and your country.
Hamas Movement Head Office
Brother Yahya Sinwar
Abu Ibrahim
