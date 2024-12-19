Iraqi Brigades Chief: Our Fronts are Ready to Execute Joint Operations Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary-general of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades in the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq, Abu Alaa al-Walae, confirmed in an interview on Thursday, that there will be a new phase with coordination between several Islamic resistance fronts for executing operations against “Israel” and its allies.

“I am proud to be the first to announce my support for Yemen from Iraq at the beginning of the aggression against Yemen,” he said.

"I volunteer as a soldier under the leadership of brother [Yemen's Ansarullah leader] Sayyed Abdel-Malik al-Houthi."

The secretary-general praised the “steadfastness of the people of Gaza,” calling it legendary.

“October 7 was a new chapter in the battle, and a great achievement was made. The world before the Al-Aqsa Flood is not the same as the world after it; everything has changed,” he stated.

“The goals of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle will be achieved, God willing, from breaking the siege to releasing prisoners, leading to the restoration of the state,” al-Walae said.

The Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades said Lebanese Hezbollah’s operations led to “the displacement of settlers from northern Palestine, and until now they have not returned.”

He revealed that the Americans “admitted that without US intervention, ‘Israel’ would have fallen.”

“When the Americans intervened directly, we also intervened directly. The operations began in several stages, and the first stage was bombing US bases. The strikes were effective, and we managed to disable several bases,” he further added.

“The capabilities of the Axis are beyond the enemy’s expectations,” he noted.

He emphasized that the second stage of military operations was bombing within the occupied territories, and then the third stage moved towards joint operations with Yemen.

“The joint operations between Yemen and Iraq were astonishing for the enemy, and they expressed concern,” he said.

The official clarified that the resistance officials “are moving toward a fourth stage, which involves coordinating actions across multiple fronts and conducting joint operations in more than one area.”

Al-Walae praised his martyred comrades: “Everything decreases except the blood of the martyrs, it only increases.”

“In the coming days, we will witness joint military operations,” he revealed.

He affirmed that the relationship between Iraq and Palestine is historical.

“Our support operations against the Zionist entity will not stop despite the distance. As for the Americans, we believe they are liars and occupy Iraq's skies, and many operations are intercepted by American defenses,” he concluded.