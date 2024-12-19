No Script

Iran-Pakistan Border: Iranian Guards Martyred in Terrorist Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Three Iranian border guards, including one officer and two conscript soldiers, were martyred in a terrorist attack in Mirjaveh, Sistan and Balouchestan province, an official has confirmed.

Several terrorists opened fire on border guards who were refueling at a gas station in Mirjaveh on Thursday evening, according to Mehdi Shamsabadi, the prosecutor of Zahedan.

"In this terrorist incident, three border guards were martyred, and one civilian present at the scene was injured," he added.

Shamsabadi mentioned that a judicial case has been filed for the terrorist attack, and intelligence efforts to identify the perpetrators have begun.

The martyrs have been identified as Second Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Narouei, Private Parsa Soozani, and Private Amir Ebrahimzadeh.

In a statement later in the evening, the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jaish al-Adl, a notorious terrorist group headquartered in Pakistan, has been involved in numerous terror attacks against Iran.

