By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, September 12, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, including the recent martyrdom of two individuals in Al-Bayada, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Rosh HaNikra” settlement for the first time, as it launched rocket barrages at the “Matzuva” settlement. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions north of “Ein Ya’akov” settlement with rocket artillery. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, including the recent martyrdom of two individuals in Al-Bayada, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated on Thursday, September 12, 2024 an aerial operation on the "Nahal Gershom" base with squadrons of offensive drones, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:00 p.m. the sites of Zebdine in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and Al-Ramtha in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:38 p.m. the Al-Abbad Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:05 p.m. a gathering of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the Al-Tayhat Hill with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:05 p.m. a gathering of "Israeli" troops in the Abu Dajaj Heights with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}