North Korea Unveils Uranium Enrichment Facility for the First Time

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has publicly revealed images of its uranium enrichment facility for the first time, showcasing leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a nuclear site.

State media reported on Friday that Kim called for an increase in centrifuges used for uranium enrichment to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal for self-defense purposes.

North Korea, which conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, had never previously disclosed details of its uranium enrichment capabilities. These facilities produce highly enriched uranium through centrifuges that spin raw material at high speeds, a critical step in developing nuclear weapons.

According to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], Kim toured the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a "production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials." The report did not specify the location or the timing of the visit.

Kim emphasized the importance of "exponentially increasing" the country's nuclear weapons by augmenting the number of centrifuges. The KCNA released images showing Kim inspecting rows of centrifuges and being briefed on the production of nuclear warheads and materials.

During his tour of the uranium enrichment facility’s control room, Kim observed the operation of the production lines and was briefed on the dynamic production of nuclear materials, which involves advanced centrifugal separators and system elements.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating that he felt encouraged by what he saw at the site. He urged the facility to accelerate the development of new centrifuges to further enhance the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials.

He also underscored the importance of setting higher long-term goals for nuclear material production.

Pyongyang, which has long faced stringent sanctions from the United States and the United Nations Security Council over its nuclear and missile programs, maintains that its military build-up is necessary for self-defense against perceived threats from the US and its regional allies.

Kim has warned that war could "break out at any time" on the Korean Peninsula, and continues to strengthen North Korea’s armed forces in anticipation of such a conflict.