“Israeli” Intel Unit Chief Resigns Over Oct. 7 Oversight, Military Chief to Exit by Year-End

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, commander of Unit 8200, the largest intelligence-gathering unit within the “Israeli” military, has resigned amid a growing wave of high-profile resignations across the “Israeli” military establishment.

“Israeli” media reported Thursday that Sariel has informed his superiors and subordinates of his decision. The “Israeli” military noted that he was already set to be replaced in the "coming period."

Unit 8200, responsible for signals intelligence, was among the key units that failed to prevent the October 7, 2023, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, carried out by Palestinian resistance groups.

The unit’s headquarters was also targeted by Hezbollah in a retaliatory operation in August.

In parallel, “Israeli” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is preparing to step down in December, according to Channel 12.

Halevi has been engaged in discussions with those around him about his resignation, which is expected after internal investigations into the October 7 intelligence and operational failures are completed.

Halevi, who assumed his role in January 2023, acknowledged responsibility for the failure to prevent the Hamas operation. Typically, “Israeli” military chiefs serve for three to four years.

A wave of resignations has swept through the “Israeli” entity’s military and security institutions since the October 7 operation, with several senior officers stepping down.

Brigadier General Amit Saar, head of the Military Intelligence Directorate's Research Division, and Major General Aharon Haliva, head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, have both resigned, citing the intelligence failure to predict the operation.

Other notable resignations include Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, commander of the Gaza Division, and the head of the “Shin Bet's” Southern District, both stepping down due to their departments' failure to prevent the Hamas raid.

An intelligence officer within the Gaza Division has also announced plans to resign.

The commander of the “Israeli” Army’s Ground Forces, Tamir Yadai, resigned after serving three years, citing "personal reasons."

Additionally, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and war cabinet observer Gadi Eisenkot stepped down from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity cabinet on June 6.

As the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues its devastating assault on Gaza, with more than 41,100 people martyred, predominantly women and children, the military and political leadership faces increasing scrutiny and upheaval amidst this unprecedented wave of resignations.