Man Self-Immolates in Front of “Israeli” Consulate in Boston

By Staff, Agencies

A surveillance video shows a man setting himself on fire outside the “Israeli” consulate in Boston, in protest of the entity’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, near the consulate, located across from the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Boston.

By Thursday, a significant police presence had gathered as investigators combed the area, collecting evidence and inspecting nearby vehicles.

Witnesses described the scene as deeply upsetting. The person was taken to a local hospital for severe burns, but his current condition is unknown.

The person’s identity, motives and condition are currently unknown. But his action is reminiscent of Aaron Bushnell, who self-immolated in front of the “Israeli” Embassy in Washington, DC in February 2024 to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

NBC10 Boston reported that the incident happened outside the Four Seasons hotel but did not mention the “Israeli” consulate.

Police said they were assisting in an investigation, and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said it was aware of the situation.

Authorities did not immediately provide any further details.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows the man walking back and forth outside the hotel before going up in flames.